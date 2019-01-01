QQQ
Bank of Botetourt Buchanan VA is a banking institution. The bank offers a range of personal banking and business banking services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, cash management, online banking, bill pay, eStatements, mobile banking, insurance services, merchant services, visa card options, visa check card, convenience services, identity theft protection, and financial services. It offers a range of lending solutions, including personal lending, business lending, and mortgage lending.

Bank of Botetourt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank of Botetourt (BORT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank of Botetourt's (BORT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank of Botetourt.

Q

What is the target price for Bank of Botetourt (BORT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank of Botetourt

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of Botetourt (BORT)?

A

The stock price for Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) is $27.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:49:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank of Botetourt (BORT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK:BORT) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of Botetourt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank of Botetourt (BORT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of Botetourt.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of Botetourt (BORT) operate in?

A

Bank of Botetourt is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.