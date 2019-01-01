Bank of Botetourt Buchanan VA is a banking institution. The bank offers a range of personal banking and business banking services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, cash management, online banking, bill pay, eStatements, mobile banking, insurance services, merchant services, visa card options, visa check card, convenience services, identity theft protection, and financial services. It offers a range of lending solutions, including personal lending, business lending, and mortgage lending.