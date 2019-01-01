QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
China New Borun Corp is a producer and distributor of corn-based edible alcohol and it's by-products in China. Its products include Edible alcohol, DDGS feed, Crude corn oil, Liquid carbon dioxide, CPE and Foam insulation. The firm has Corn base edible alcohol and it's by-products, CPE and Foam insulation reportable segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from Corn-based edible alcohol and its by-products segment. The company's facilities are located in Shouguong, Shandong province and Daqing, Heilongjiang province. It mainly operates in China.

China New Borun Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China New Borun (BORNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China New Borun (OTCEM: BORNY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China New Borun's (BORNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China New Borun.

Q

What is the target price for China New Borun (BORNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China New Borun

Q

Current Stock Price for China New Borun (BORNY)?

A

The stock price for China New Borun (OTCEM: BORNY) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 19:53:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China New Borun (BORNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China New Borun.

Q

When is China New Borun (OTCEM:BORNY) reporting earnings?

A

China New Borun does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China New Borun (BORNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China New Borun.

Q

What sector and industry does China New Borun (BORNY) operate in?

A

China New Borun is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.