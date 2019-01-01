China New Borun Corp is a producer and distributor of corn-based edible alcohol and it's by-products in China. Its products include Edible alcohol, DDGS feed, Crude corn oil, Liquid carbon dioxide, CPE and Foam insulation. The firm has Corn base edible alcohol and it's by-products, CPE and Foam insulation reportable segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from Corn-based edible alcohol and its by-products segment. The company's facilities are located in Shouguong, Shandong province and Daqing, Heilongjiang province. It mainly operates in China.