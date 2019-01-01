QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Bourque Industries Inc is engaged in advanced materials sciences. It develops and produces metal alloys and related product application in the United States. The company invented Kryron, a metal-alloying process that uses nanotechnology to alter certain common metals at the molecular level to create ultra-high performing alloys for industrial and commercial applications.

Analyst Ratings

Bourque Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bourque Industries (BORK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bourque Industries (OTCPK: BORK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bourque Industries's (BORK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bourque Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Bourque Industries (BORK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bourque Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Bourque Industries (BORK)?

A

The stock price for Bourque Industries (OTCPK: BORK) is $0.0129 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:10:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bourque Industries (BORK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bourque Industries.

Q

When is Bourque Industries (OTCPK:BORK) reporting earnings?

A

Bourque Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bourque Industries (BORK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bourque Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Bourque Industries (BORK) operate in?

A

Bourque Industries is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.