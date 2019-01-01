QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/52.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
27.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
45M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
BioPower Operations Corp is a United States-based shell company.

BioPower Operations Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioPower Operations (BOPO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioPower Operations (OTCPK: BOPO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioPower Operations's (BOPO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BioPower Operations.

Q

What is the target price for BioPower Operations (BOPO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BioPower Operations

Q

Current Stock Price for BioPower Operations (BOPO)?

A

The stock price for BioPower Operations (OTCPK: BOPO) is $0.615 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioPower Operations (BOPO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioPower Operations.

Q

When is BioPower Operations (OTCPK:BOPO) reporting earnings?

A

BioPower Operations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BioPower Operations (BOPO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioPower Operations.

Q

What sector and industry does BioPower Operations (BOPO) operate in?

A

BioPower Operations is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.