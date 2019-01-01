QQQ
Border Petroleum Ltd is a Canada based oil and gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its properties include Norris, Alberta; Cherhill, Alberta; Chip Lake; Blueridge; Mulligan; Tomahawk, Central Alberta; and Conrad, Southeastern Alberta.

Border Petroleum Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Border Petroleum (BOPFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Border Petroleum (OTCEM: BOPFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Border Petroleum's (BOPFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Border Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Border Petroleum (BOPFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Border Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Border Petroleum (BOPFF)?

A

The stock price for Border Petroleum (OTCEM: BOPFF) is $0.002 last updated Fri Oct 08 2021 13:30:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Border Petroleum (BOPFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Border Petroleum.

Q

When is Border Petroleum (OTCEM:BOPFF) reporting earnings?

A

Border Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Border Petroleum (BOPFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Border Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Border Petroleum (BOPFF) operate in?

A

Border Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.