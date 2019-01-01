QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Bonanza Goldfields Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in exploring gold and silver properties located in the Goldfield and Comstock Mining Districts of Nevada, and the Chloride Mining District of Arizona, among other properties.

Bonanza Goldfields Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bonanza Goldfields (BONZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bonanza Goldfields (OTCPK: BONZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bonanza Goldfields's (BONZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bonanza Goldfields.

Q

What is the target price for Bonanza Goldfields (BONZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bonanza Goldfields

Q

Current Stock Price for Bonanza Goldfields (BONZ)?

A

The stock price for Bonanza Goldfields (OTCPK: BONZ) is $0.004 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:47:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bonanza Goldfields (BONZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bonanza Goldfields.

Q

When is Bonanza Goldfields (OTCPK:BONZ) reporting earnings?

A

Bonanza Goldfields does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bonanza Goldfields (BONZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bonanza Goldfields.

Q

What sector and industry does Bonanza Goldfields (BONZ) operate in?

A

Bonanza Goldfields is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.