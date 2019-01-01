QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/55.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 1.07
Mkt Cap
6.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
155.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 2:40PM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 8:05AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Boomer Holdings Inc is a full-service wellness company. The firm has two divisions namely Healthy Living and Personal Protection Equipment. Healthy living is centered around an all-natural, doctor-formulated alternative to CBD, known as Boomer Botanics. Boomer Naturals' healthy living products can be used to help overcome symptoms associated with physical, mental, and emotional well-being challenges. Product lines include Boomer Botanics, Golf Botanics, Pet Botanics, Tommy Bahama+Boomer Naturals CB5, SKIN Sunscreen, and medical-grade skincare products. Boomer Naturals PPE offers consumers and businesses PPE. Boomer Naturals' products are available online and at various retail stores.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Boomer Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boomer Holdings (BOMH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boomer Holdings (OTCPK: BOMH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boomer Holdings's (BOMH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boomer Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Boomer Holdings (BOMH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Boomer Holdings (OTCPK: BOMH) was reported by Small Cap Consumer Research on February 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting BOMH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3659.40% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Boomer Holdings (BOMH)?

A

The stock price for Boomer Holdings (OTCPK: BOMH) is $0.0399 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boomer Holdings (BOMH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boomer Holdings.

Q

When is Boomer Holdings (OTCPK:BOMH) reporting earnings?

A

Boomer Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boomer Holdings (BOMH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boomer Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Boomer Holdings (BOMH) operate in?

A

Boomer Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.