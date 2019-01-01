Boomer Holdings Inc is a full-service wellness company. The firm has two divisions namely Healthy Living and Personal Protection Equipment. Healthy living is centered around an all-natural, doctor-formulated alternative to CBD, known as Boomer Botanics. Boomer Naturals' healthy living products can be used to help overcome symptoms associated with physical, mental, and emotional well-being challenges. Product lines include Boomer Botanics, Golf Botanics, Pet Botanics, Tommy Bahama+Boomer Naturals CB5, SKIN Sunscreen, and medical-grade skincare products. Boomer Naturals PPE offers consumers and businesses PPE. Boomer Naturals' products are available online and at various retail stores.