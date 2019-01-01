QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bollinger Industries Inc supplies consumer fitness products. It imports and sells a complete line of over 800 fitness accessory products and pieces of fitness equipment, including free weights such as barbells, dumbbells, weight lifting bars, and weight sets, stationary bicycles and kinetic exercise stands, abdominal trainers, weightlifting belts and gloves, exercise mats, reducing belts, suits and shorts, ankle and wrist weights, aerobic steps, therapeutic magnets, hand exercisers, supports and support belts, and jump ropes. The Company markets its fitness accessories primarily to mass retailers, which include discount chains, department stores, sporting goods retailers and sports superstores, warehouse clubs and direct response television.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bollinger Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bollinger Industries (BOLL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bollinger Industries (OTCEM: BOLL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bollinger Industries's (BOLL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bollinger Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Bollinger Industries (BOLL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bollinger Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Bollinger Industries (BOLL)?

A

The stock price for Bollinger Industries (OTCEM: BOLL) is $10 last updated Tue Sep 07 2021 19:14:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bollinger Industries (BOLL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bollinger Industries.

Q

When is Bollinger Industries (OTCEM:BOLL) reporting earnings?

A

Bollinger Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bollinger Industries (BOLL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bollinger Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Bollinger Industries (BOLL) operate in?

A

Bollinger Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.