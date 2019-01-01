Bollinger Industries Inc supplies consumer fitness products. It imports and sells a complete line of over 800 fitness accessory products and pieces of fitness equipment, including free weights such as barbells, dumbbells, weight lifting bars, and weight sets, stationary bicycles and kinetic exercise stands, abdominal trainers, weightlifting belts and gloves, exercise mats, reducing belts, suits and shorts, ankle and wrist weights, aerobic steps, therapeutic magnets, hand exercisers, supports and support belts, and jump ropes. The Company markets its fitness accessories primarily to mass retailers, which include discount chains, department stores, sporting goods retailers and sports superstores, warehouse clubs and direct response television.