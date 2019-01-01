Bogo Medellin Milling Co Inc is a sugar manufacturing company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the production, manufacturing, refining, import, export, sale, and exchange of hypothecate sugar. The company offers sugar, sugarcane, sugar beets, molasses, syrups, and related products. It is organized in two main business segments, Sugarcane Milling and Sugarcane Farming, and only one reportable geographical segment in the Philippines. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Sugarcane Milling operations.