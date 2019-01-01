QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.28 - 1.33
Mkt Cap
7.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.13
Shares
6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bogo Medellin Milling Co Inc is a sugar manufacturing company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the production, manufacturing, refining, import, export, sale, and exchange of hypothecate sugar. The company offers sugar, sugarcane, sugar beets, molasses, syrups, and related products. It is organized in two main business segments, Sugarcane Milling and Sugarcane Farming, and only one reportable geographical segment in the Philippines. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Sugarcane Milling operations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bogo Medellin Milling Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bogo Medellin Milling Co (BOGMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bogo Medellin Milling Co (OTCEM: BOGMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bogo Medellin Milling Co's (BOGMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bogo Medellin Milling Co.

Q

What is the target price for Bogo Medellin Milling Co (BOGMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bogo Medellin Milling Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Bogo Medellin Milling Co (BOGMF)?

A

The stock price for Bogo Medellin Milling Co (OTCEM: BOGMF) is $1.28 last updated Tue Aug 31 2021 17:54:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bogo Medellin Milling Co (BOGMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bogo Medellin Milling Co.

Q

When is Bogo Medellin Milling Co (OTCEM:BOGMF) reporting earnings?

A

Bogo Medellin Milling Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bogo Medellin Milling Co (BOGMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bogo Medellin Milling Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Bogo Medellin Milling Co (BOGMF) operate in?

A

Bogo Medellin Milling Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.