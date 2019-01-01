Bank of Kyoto Ltd is a Japan-based company that is principally engaged in banking. The company's banking business involves providing deposit-taking and lending services, securities trading, securities investment, domestic exchange services, foreign exchange services, and others. The company's operations are concentrated in Japan, and it generates the majority of its operating income from the domestic market. The company also has a business presence in overseas markets, such as China, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Mexico.