|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Boral (OTCPK: BOALY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Boral.
There is no analysis for Boral
The stock price for Boral (OTCPK: BOALY) is $15.8 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:28:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2018.
Boral does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Boral.
Boral is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.