Boral is Australia's largest construction materials and building supplier. Previously operating as a conglomerate, Boral now exists as a pure-play, construction materials and building products group following the demerger of the group's energy business, Origin Energy, in 2000. In Australia, the company is an integrated construction materials player. The company's joint venture, USG Boral, is a gypsum-based building product manufacturer and distributor in Australia, Asia and the Middle East. Boral formed the JV with USG Corp in 2014.