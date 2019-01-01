QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.28 - 5.5
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Boral is Australia's largest construction materials and building supplier. Previously operating as a conglomerate, Boral now exists as a pure-play, construction materials and building products group following the demerger of the group's energy business, Origin Energy, in 2000. In Australia, the company is an integrated construction materials player. The company's joint venture, USG Boral, is a gypsum-based building product manufacturer and distributor in Australia, Asia and the Middle East. Boral formed the JV with USG Corp in 2014.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Boral Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boral (BOALF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boral (OTCPK: BOALF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boral's (BOALF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boral.

Q

What is the target price for Boral (BOALF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boral

Q

Current Stock Price for Boral (BOALF)?

A

The stock price for Boral (OTCPK: BOALF) is $2.65 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:09:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boral (BOALF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boral.

Q

When is Boral (OTCPK:BOALF) reporting earnings?

A

Boral does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boral (BOALF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boral.

Q

What sector and industry does Boral (BOALF) operate in?

A

Boral is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.