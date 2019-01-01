QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
9.51 - 11.59
Mkt Cap
745.7M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
0.99
Shares
75.9M
Outstanding
Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company focused on essential assets and is formed to enter into a merger, amalgamation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

Bluescape Opp Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bluescape Opp Acquisition (BOAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bluescape Opp Acquisition (NYSE: BOAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bluescape Opp Acquisition's (BOAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bluescape Opp Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Bluescape Opp Acquisition (BOAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bluescape Opp Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Bluescape Opp Acquisition (BOAC)?

A

The stock price for Bluescape Opp Acquisition (NYSE: BOAC) is $9.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:40:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bluescape Opp Acquisition (BOAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bluescape Opp Acquisition.

Q

When is Bluescape Opp Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) reporting earnings?

A

Bluescape Opp Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bluescape Opp Acquisition (BOAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bluescape Opp Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Bluescape Opp Acquisition (BOAC) operate in?

A

Bluescape Opp Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.