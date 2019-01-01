QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 8:56AM
Bio-America Inc ie engaged in the biotechnology sector. The company researches and develops drug- screening technologies for manufacturing anti-obesity, anti-infective, and oncology products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bio-America Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bio-America (BOAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bio-America (OTCEM: BOAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bio-America's (BOAA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bio-America.

Q

What is the target price for Bio-America (BOAA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bio-America

Q

Current Stock Price for Bio-America (BOAA)?

A

The stock price for Bio-America (OTCEM: BOAA) is $2.53 last updated Tue Aug 31 2021 14:01:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bio-America (BOAA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bio-America.

Q

When is Bio-America (OTCEM:BOAA) reporting earnings?

A

Bio-America does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bio-America (BOAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bio-America.

Q

What sector and industry does Bio-America (BOAA) operate in?

A

Bio-America is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.