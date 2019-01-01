Bone Therapeutics SA is engaged in the development of cell therapy products for orthopaedics and bone diseases. The product pipeline of the company includes; ALLOB for treatment of delayed-union fractures, spinal fusion procedures and revision spinal fusion, and PREOB. In addition, the firm is also focused on conducting preclinical research on next-generation product candidates such as combined cell-matrix products for large bone defects and maxillofacial applications.