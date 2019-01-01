Banco Invex SA Institucion De Banca Multiple-Invex Grupo Financiero is a Mexican financial institution which delivers specialized solutions. The company's business divisions are Private Banking, Business Banking, Cards, Trust, Infrastructure, and Leasing. The services provided by the company includes provision of banking and credit financial services, transactional and fiduciary services, granting of finance to corporate clients, large and medium-sized businesses through commercial loans, working capital credit lines, and other. It also offers various products such as the issuance of letters of credit, transactions with derivatives, financial counseling, and financial factoring operation.