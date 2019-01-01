QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Brinx Resources Ltd is an independent oil and gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas.

Brinx Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brinx Resources (BNXR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brinx Resources (OTCEM: BNXR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brinx Resources's (BNXR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brinx Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Brinx Resources (BNXR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brinx Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Brinx Resources (BNXR)?

A

The stock price for Brinx Resources (OTCEM: BNXR) is $0.001 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 17:21:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brinx Resources (BNXR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brinx Resources.

Q

When is Brinx Resources (OTCEM:BNXR) reporting earnings?

A

Brinx Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brinx Resources (BNXR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brinx Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Brinx Resources (BNXR) operate in?

A

Brinx Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.