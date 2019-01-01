QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bnet Media Group Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

Bnet Media Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bnet Media Group (BNTT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bnet Media Group (OTC: BNTT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bnet Media Group's (BNTT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bnet Media Group.

Q

What is the target price for Bnet Media Group (BNTT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bnet Media Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Bnet Media Group (BNTT)?

A

The stock price for Bnet Media Group (OTC: BNTT) is $0.6 last updated Thu Aug 19 2021 17:51:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bnet Media Group (BNTT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bnet Media Group.

Q

When is Bnet Media Group (OTC:BNTT) reporting earnings?

A

Bnet Media Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bnet Media Group (BNTT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bnet Media Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Bnet Media Group (BNTT) operate in?

A

Bnet Media Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.