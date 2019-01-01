QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank's international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bank of Nova Scotia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank of Nova Scotia (BNSPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (OTCPK: BNSPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank of Nova Scotia's (BNSPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank of Nova Scotia.

Q

What is the target price for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNSPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank of Nova Scotia

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNSPF)?

A

The stock price for Bank of Nova Scotia (OTCPK: BNSPF) is $19.95476 last updated Today at 2:30:09 PM.

Q

Does Bank of Nova Scotia (BNSPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of Nova Scotia.

Q

When is Bank of Nova Scotia (OTCPK:BNSPF) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of Nova Scotia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank of Nova Scotia (BNSPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of Nova Scotia.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of Nova Scotia (BNSPF) operate in?

A

Bank of Nova Scotia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.