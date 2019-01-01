Banpu PCL is an Asian energy company operating business in coal, power generation, and integrated energy sectors. Primarily based in Thailand, the company also has operations in Indonesia, China, Australia, and Mongolia. The company operates coal and coal-related businesses, including investment, exploration and development, and production of both thermal and coking coal, and its core activities are open-pit and underground coal mining operations. The company also operates coal-fired power generation and has private power-plant development projects in Thailand.