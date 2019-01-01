QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.25 - 33.33
Mkt Cap
387.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
19.01
Shares
12.6M
Outstanding
Beenos Inc engages in the electronic commerce business. It operates through the electronic commerce division. The electronic commerce division handles net purchase sales through Brandear; products produce licensing through Monosense; internet shopping through Net Price; overseas transfer through Tenso.com and Buyee; and global shopping through Sekaimon.

Beenos Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beenos (BNNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beenos (OTCPK: BNNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beenos's (BNNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beenos.

Q

What is the target price for Beenos (BNNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beenos

Q

Current Stock Price for Beenos (BNNNF)?

A

The stock price for Beenos (OTCPK: BNNNF) is $30.8 last updated Mon Jul 26 2021 18:11:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beenos (BNNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beenos.

Q

When is Beenos (OTCPK:BNNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Beenos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beenos (BNNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beenos.

Q

What sector and industry does Beenos (BNNNF) operate in?

A

Beenos is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.