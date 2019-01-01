QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Bionano Genomics Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. It is engaged in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bionano Genomics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bionano Genomics (BNGOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGOW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bionano Genomics's (BNGOW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bionano Genomics.

Q

What is the target price for Bionano Genomics (BNGOW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bionano Genomics

Q

Current Stock Price for Bionano Genomics (BNGOW)?

A

The stock price for Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGOW) is $0.8499 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bionano Genomics (BNGOW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bionano Genomics.

Q

When is Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGOW) reporting earnings?

A

Bionano Genomics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bionano Genomics (BNGOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bionano Genomics.

Q

What sector and industry does Bionano Genomics (BNGOW) operate in?

A

Bionano Genomics is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.