Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
23.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.7
EPS
0
Shares
433M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments being the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bengal Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bengal Energy (BNGLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bengal Energy (OTCPK: BNGLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bengal Energy's (BNGLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bengal Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Bengal Energy (BNGLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bengal Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Bengal Energy (BNGLF)?

A

The stock price for Bengal Energy (OTCPK: BNGLF) is $0.054 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 17:57:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bengal Energy (BNGLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bengal Energy.

Q

When is Bengal Energy (OTCPK:BNGLF) reporting earnings?

A

Bengal Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bengal Energy (BNGLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bengal Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Bengal Energy (BNGLF) operate in?

A

Bengal Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.