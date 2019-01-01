QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 27, 2021, 2:06PM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
BANGI Inc formerly known as Compass Biotechnologies Inc is a diversified investment vehicle that acquires and leases real estate to the multi-billion dollar and growing cannabis industry.

Analyst Ratings

BANGI Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BANGI (BNGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BANGI (OTCEM: BNGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BANGI's (BNGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BANGI.

Q

What is the target price for BANGI (BNGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BANGI

Q

Current Stock Price for BANGI (BNGI)?

A

The stock price for BANGI (OTCEM: BNGI) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:50:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BANGI (BNGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BANGI.

Q

When is BANGI (OTCEM:BNGI) reporting earnings?

A

BANGI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BANGI (BNGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BANGI.

Q

What sector and industry does BANGI (BNGI) operate in?

A

BANGI is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.