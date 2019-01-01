Banco Inter SA provides a range of financial products and services. It offers a portfolio of credit and financing solutions, and investment products. The company focuses on Real Estate Credit, Personal Credit, Corporate Credit and Credit Card products. It also has a diversified portfolio of investment products such as Savings, Real Estate Secured Bill (LIG), Certificate of Deposit (CDB), Letter of Real Estate Credit (LCI), Letter of Agribusiness Credit (LCA), Financial Letter (LF) and Time Deposit. The company also launched products such as Inter Open Platform (PAI), Real Estate Consortium, Financial Protection Insurance for Consignment and Real Estate Secured Bill (LIG).