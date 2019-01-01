B&M European Value Retail SA is a U.K.-based company that is principally engaged in operating discount retail stores across the United Kingdom and Germany. The company provides a broad range of merchandise, including food, alcohol, housewares, home textiles, small electrical goods, DIY products, garden-related products, grocery, fast-moving consumer goods, and more. The company operates B&M stores in the United Kingdom and Jawoll stores in Germany. The stores in the United Kingdom account for the majority of the company's total stores.