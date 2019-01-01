Brampton Brick Ltd is domiciled in Canada. Brampton Brick is a manufacturer of clay brick, brick and stone veneer, and cultured stone, serving Canada and the United States, as well as complementary pavers and retaining walls under the Oaks brand name. The company also manufactures Concrete interlocking paving stones, retaining walls, garden walls and enviro products. It operates within two dominant business segments: Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The company's products are used for residential construction and for industrial, commercial and institutional building projects. Revenue of the company is majorly centered in Canada and United States.