Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.83 - 9.83
Mkt Cap
108.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.52
Shares
11M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Brampton Brick Ltd is domiciled in Canada. Brampton Brick is a manufacturer of clay brick, brick and stone veneer, and cultured stone, serving Canada and the United States, as well as complementary pavers and retaining walls under the Oaks brand name. The company also manufactures Concrete interlocking paving stones, retaining walls, garden walls and enviro products. It operates within two dominant business segments: Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The company's products are used for residential construction and for industrial, commercial and institutional building projects. Revenue of the company is majorly centered in Canada and United States.

Brampton Brick Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brampton Brick (BMPAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brampton Brick (OTC: BMPAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brampton Brick's (BMPAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brampton Brick.

Q

What is the target price for Brampton Brick (BMPAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brampton Brick

Q

Current Stock Price for Brampton Brick (BMPAF)?

A

The stock price for Brampton Brick (OTC: BMPAF) is $9.8315 last updated Fri Jun 18 2021 19:24:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brampton Brick (BMPAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 13, 2006.

Q

When is Brampton Brick (OTC:BMPAF) reporting earnings?

A

Brampton Brick does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brampton Brick (BMPAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brampton Brick.

Q

What sector and industry does Brampton Brick (BMPAF) operate in?

A

Brampton Brick is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.