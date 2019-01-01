QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Brazil Minerals Inc is a holding company that owns mineral rights in Brazil for lithium, rare earth, titanium, cobalt, iron, manganese, nickel, gold, diamonds, precious gems, and industrial sand. Its project portfolio includes Cobalt; Jequitinhonha; Lithium and Pindaiba Project.

Brazil Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brazil Minerals (BMIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brazil Minerals (OTCQB: BMIX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Brazil Minerals's (BMIX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brazil Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Brazil Minerals (BMIX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brazil Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Brazil Minerals (BMIX)?

A

The stock price for Brazil Minerals (OTCQB: BMIX) is $0.0064 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:52:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brazil Minerals (BMIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brazil Minerals.

Q

When is Brazil Minerals (OTCQB:BMIX) reporting earnings?

A

Brazil Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brazil Minerals (BMIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brazil Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Brazil Minerals (BMIX) operate in?

A

Brazil Minerals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.