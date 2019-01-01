QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Blom Bank SAL is a leading bank in Lebanon. The company's operating segment includes retail banking, corporate banking, treasury and asset management and private banking. It generates maximum revenue from the Treasury segment. The Treasury segment is responsible for the liquidity management and market risk of the Group as well as managing the Group's own portfolio of stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Lebanese market.

Analyst Ratings

Blom Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blom Bank (BMBZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blom Bank (OTCGM: BMBZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blom Bank's (BMBZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blom Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Blom Bank (BMBZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blom Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Blom Bank (BMBZF)?

A

The stock price for Blom Bank (OTCGM: BMBZF) is $7.48817 last updated Mon Feb 25 2019 17:22:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blom Bank (BMBZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blom Bank.

Q

When is Blom Bank (OTCGM:BMBZF) reporting earnings?

A

Blom Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blom Bank (BMBZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blom Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Blom Bank (BMBZF) operate in?

A

Blom Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.