There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Benchmark Bankshares Inc is a bank holding company for Benchmark Community Bank, which offers a wide range of banking and related financial services to individuals and small to medium ranged businesses through offices located in Virginia. The bank provides personal accounts service, business accounts services, loan products, internet banking services, mobile banking services, debit cards, money management services, mortgage services, credit cards facility and other services.

Benchmark Bankshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Benchmark Bankshares (BMBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Benchmark Bankshares (OTCPK: BMBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Benchmark Bankshares's (BMBN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Benchmark Bankshares.

Q

What is the target price for Benchmark Bankshares (BMBN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Benchmark Bankshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Benchmark Bankshares (BMBN)?

A

The stock price for Benchmark Bankshares (OTCPK: BMBN) is $24.06 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:17:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Benchmark Bankshares (BMBN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2013 to stockholders of record on January 9, 2013.

Q

When is Benchmark Bankshares (OTCPK:BMBN) reporting earnings?

A

Benchmark Bankshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Benchmark Bankshares (BMBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Benchmark Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Benchmark Bankshares (BMBN) operate in?

A

Benchmark Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.