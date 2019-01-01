Boart Longyear Ltd is a U.S.-based ASX-listed company with large market shares in the global mineral drilling services and drilling equipment industries. The company operates two divisions: Global Drilling Services and Global Products. The Global Drilling Services division that derives the majority revenue operates for a diverse mining customer base spanning a wide range of commodities, including copper, gold, nickel, zinc, uranium, and other metals and minerals. The Global Products division designs, manufactures and sells drilling equipment, performance tooling, down-hole instrumentation, and parts and services.