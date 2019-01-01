QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.75 - 1.8
Mkt Cap
532.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
295.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Boart Longyear Ltd is a U.S.-based ASX-listed company with large market shares in the global mineral drilling services and drilling equipment industries. The company operates two divisions: Global Drilling Services and Global Products. The Global Drilling Services division that derives the majority revenue operates for a diverse mining customer base spanning a wide range of commodities, including copper, gold, nickel, zinc, uranium, and other metals and minerals. The Global Products division designs, manufactures and sells drilling equipment, performance tooling, down-hole instrumentation, and parts and services.

Boart Longyear Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boart Longyear (BLYFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boart Longyear (OTCGM: BLYFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boart Longyear's (BLYFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boart Longyear.

Q

What is the target price for Boart Longyear (BLYFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boart Longyear

Q

Current Stock Price for Boart Longyear (BLYFF)?

A

The stock price for Boart Longyear (OTCGM: BLYFF) is $1.8 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 17:06:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boart Longyear (BLYFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boart Longyear.

Q

When is Boart Longyear (OTCGM:BLYFF) reporting earnings?

A

Boart Longyear does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boart Longyear (BLYFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boart Longyear.

Q

What sector and industry does Boart Longyear (BLYFF) operate in?

A

Boart Longyear is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.