Banco Latinoamericano
(NYSE:BLX)
14.44
0.44[3.14%]
At close: May 26
14.00
-0.4400[-3.05%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low14.15 - 14.49
52 Week High/Low13.73 - 19.33
Open / Close14.17 / 14.43
Float / Outstanding21.5M / 36.3M
Vol / Avg.101.8K / 112.2K
Mkt Cap523.7M
P/E8.7
50d Avg. Price14.89
Div / Yield1/7.14%
Payout Ratio62.11
EPS0.31
Total Float21.5M

Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX), Key Statistics

Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE: BLX) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
8.7
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.76
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.86
Price / Book (mrq)
0.51
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
11.5%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.3
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
27.7
Tangible Book value per share
27.65
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
7.5B
Total Assets
8.5B
Total Liabilities
7.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.13
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
36.75%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -