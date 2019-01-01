ñol

Banco Latinoamericano
(NYSE:BLX)
14.44
0.44[3.14%]
At close: May 26
14.00
-0.4400[-3.05%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low14.15 - 14.49
52 Week High/Low13.73 - 19.33
Open / Close14.17 / 14.43
Float / Outstanding21.5M / 36.3M
Vol / Avg.101.8K / 112.2K
Mkt Cap523.7M
P/E8.7
50d Avg. Price14.89
Div / Yield1/7.14%
Payout Ratio62.11
EPS0.31
Total Float21.5M

Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX), Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Banco Latinoamericano generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.68%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Banco Latinoamericano Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Banco Latinoamericano (BLX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Banco Latinoamericano. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Banco Latinoamericano (BLX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Banco Latinoamericano ($BLX) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Banco Latinoamericano (BLX) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Banco Latinoamericano (BLX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Banco Latinoamericano (BLX) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX)?
A

Banco Latinoamericano has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Banco Latinoamericano (BLX) was $0.25 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

