Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano
Banco Latinoamericano Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE: BLX) was reported by JP Morgan on July 21, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BLX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE: BLX) was provided by JP Morgan, and Banco Latinoamericano downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Banco Latinoamericano, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Banco Latinoamericano was filed on July 21, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 21, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Banco Latinoamericano (BLX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Banco Latinoamericano (BLX) is trading at is $14.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.