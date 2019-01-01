ñol

Blackrock Ltd Duration
(NYSE:BLW)
13.4892
0.1992[1.50%]
At close: May 26
13.31
-0.1792[-1.33%]
After Hours: 8:49AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low13.27 - 13.55
52 Week High/Low13.18 - 17.64
Open / Close13.27 / 13.51
Float / Outstanding35.7M / 35.7M
Vol / Avg.112K / 132.8K
Mkt Cap481.7M
P/E19.26
50d Avg. Price13.91
Div / Yield1.18/8.86%
Payout Ratio170.61
EPS0.49
Total Float35.7M

Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW), Key Statistics

Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE: BLW) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
19.26
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
19.26
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
18.99
Price / Book (mrq)
0.81
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
5.19%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.47
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
16.44
Tangible Book value per share
16.44
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
391.4M
Total Assets
978.6M
Total Liabilities
391.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -