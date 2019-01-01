ñol

Blue Ribbon Inc Fund
(OTC:BLUBF)
6.3988
00
At close: Mar 2
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.4 - 7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 10.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.4K
Mkt Cap65.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Blue Ribbon Inc Fund (OTC:BLUBF), Dividends

Blue Ribbon Inc Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Blue Ribbon Inc Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Blue Ribbon Inc Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Blue Ribbon Inc Fund (BLUBF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Ribbon Inc Fund.

Q
What date did I need to own Blue Ribbon Inc Fund (BLUBF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Ribbon Inc Fund.

Q
How much per share is the next Blue Ribbon Inc Fund (BLUBF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Blue Ribbon Inc Fund (BLUBF) will be on March 29, 2006 and will be $0.07

Q
What is the dividend yield for Blue Ribbon Inc Fund (OTC:BLUBF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Ribbon Inc Fund.

