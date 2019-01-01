QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/43.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.57 - 9.93
Mkt Cap
357.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
36.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BlueRiver Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BlueRiver Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlueRiver Acquisition (BLUA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE: BLUA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlueRiver Acquisition's (BLUA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlueRiver Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for BlueRiver Acquisition (BLUA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlueRiver Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for BlueRiver Acquisition (BLUA)?

A

The stock price for BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE: BLUA) is $9.74 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:41:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlueRiver Acquisition (BLUA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BlueRiver Acquisition.

Q

When is BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) reporting earnings?

A

BlueRiver Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlueRiver Acquisition (BLUA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlueRiver Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does BlueRiver Acquisition (BLUA) operate in?

A

BlueRiver Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.