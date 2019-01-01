ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bright Lights Acquisition
(NASDAQ:BLTSW)
0.3962
0.0062[1.59%]
At close: May 25
0.60
0.2038[51.44%]
After Hours: 4:07PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Bright Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLTSW), Dividends

Bright Lights Acquisition issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bright Lights Acquisition generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Bright Lights Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bright Lights Acquisition (BLTSW) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Lights Acquisition.

Q
What date did I need to own Bright Lights Acquisition (BLTSW) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Lights Acquisition.

Q
How much per share is the next Bright Lights Acquisition (BLTSW) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Lights Acquisition.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bright Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLTSW)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Lights Acquisition.

Browse dividends on all stocks.