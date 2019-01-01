Bright Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLTSU), Dividends

Bright Lights Acquisition issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bright Lights Acquisition generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Lights Acquisition.
There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Lights Acquisition.
There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Lights Acquisition.
There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Lights Acquisition.
Browse dividends on all stocks.