1.3B
BLIS Technologies Ltd is engaged in developing oral probiotics. The company markets two strains of probiotic bacteria BLIS K12 and BLIS M18 both of which occur naturally in the oral cavity. Its product portfolio consists of DailyDefence, DailyDefence junior, ThroatGuard Pro, TravelGuard, FreshBreath kit, HoneyBlis, ToothGuard, and ToothGuard junior. Its products are developed and manufactured at its headquarters in Dunedin, New Zealand. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and also has a presence in the Asia Pacific and North America.

BLIS Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BLIS Technologies (BLTHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BLIS Technologies (OTCPK: BLTHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BLIS Technologies's (BLTHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BLIS Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for BLIS Technologies (BLTHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BLIS Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for BLIS Technologies (BLTHF)?

A

The stock price for BLIS Technologies (OTCPK: BLTHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BLIS Technologies (BLTHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BLIS Technologies.

Q

When is BLIS Technologies (OTCPK:BLTHF) reporting earnings?

A

BLIS Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BLIS Technologies (BLTHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BLIS Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does BLIS Technologies (BLTHF) operate in?

A

BLIS Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.