BLIS Technologies Ltd is engaged in developing oral probiotics. The company markets two strains of probiotic bacteria BLIS K12 and BLIS M18 both of which occur naturally in the oral cavity. Its product portfolio consists of DailyDefence, DailyDefence junior, ThroatGuard Pro, TravelGuard, FreshBreath kit, HoneyBlis, ToothGuard, and ToothGuard junior. Its products are developed and manufactured at its headquarters in Dunedin, New Zealand. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and also has a presence in the Asia Pacific and North America.