BillerudKorsnas (OTC:BLRDY), Dividends

BillerudKorsnas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BillerudKorsnas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for BillerudKorsnas.
There are no upcoming dividends for BillerudKorsnas.
The next dividend for BillerudKorsnas (BLRDY) will be on May 10, 2012 and will be $0.68
There are no upcoming dividends for BillerudKorsnas.
Browse dividends on all stocks.