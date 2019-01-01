ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BillerudKorsnas
(OTCPK:BLRDY)
32.26
00
At close: Nov 5
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 103.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap3.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS8.54
Total Float-

BillerudKorsnas (OTC:BLRDY), Dividends

BillerudKorsnas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BillerudKorsnas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BillerudKorsnas Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BillerudKorsnas (BLRDY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BillerudKorsnas.

Q
What date did I need to own BillerudKorsnas (BLRDY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BillerudKorsnas.

Q
How much per share is the next BillerudKorsnas (BLRDY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for BillerudKorsnas (BLRDY) will be on May 10, 2012 and will be $0.68

Q
What is the dividend yield for BillerudKorsnas (OTCPK:BLRDY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BillerudKorsnas.

Browse dividends on all stocks.