BillerudKorsnas
(OTCGM:BLRDF)
13.70
00
At close: May 11
15.863
2.1630[15.79%]
After Hours: 7:31AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.75 - 22.3
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 206.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 1K
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E14
50d Avg. Price14.6
Div / Yield0.43/3.12%
Payout Ratio44.7
EPS4.27
Total Float-

BillerudKorsnas (OTC:BLRDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BillerudKorsnas reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$7.4B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BillerudKorsnas using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

BillerudKorsnas Questions & Answers

Q
When is BillerudKorsnas (OTCGM:BLRDF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for BillerudKorsnas

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BillerudKorsnas (OTCGM:BLRDF)?
A

There are no earnings for BillerudKorsnas

Q
What were BillerudKorsnas’s (OTCGM:BLRDF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for BillerudKorsnas

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.