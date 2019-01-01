ñol

Blue Line Protection Gr
(OTCPK:BLPG)
0.16
00
At close: May 25
0.27
0.1100[68.75%]
After Hours: 9:03AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 3
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding8.4M / 8.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 20.6K
Mkt Cap1.4M
P/E0.46
50d Avg. Price0.26
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

Blue Line Protection Gr (OTC:BLPG), Dividends

Blue Line Protection Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Blue Line Protection Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Blue Line Protection Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Blue Line Protection Gr (BLPG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Line Protection Gr.

Q
What date did I need to own Blue Line Protection Gr (BLPG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Line Protection Gr.

Q
How much per share is the next Blue Line Protection Gr (BLPG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Line Protection Gr.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Blue Line Protection Gr (OTCPK:BLPG)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Line Protection Gr.

