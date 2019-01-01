ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bank Leumi Le-Israel
(OTCPK:BLMIF)
9.45
00
At close: May 25
11.099
1.6490[17.45%]
After Hours: 4:25AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.27 - 11.41
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.- / 5.7K
Mkt Cap13.7B
P/E7.27
50d Avg. Price10.55
Div / Yield0.63/6.68%
Payout Ratio41
EPS1.01
Total Float-

Bank Leumi Le-Israel (OTC:BLMIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bank Leumi Le-Israel reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$3.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bank Leumi Le-Israel using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Bank Leumi Le-Israel Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bank Leumi Le-Israel (OTCPK:BLMIF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Bank Leumi Le-Israel

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bank Leumi Le-Israel (OTCPK:BLMIF)?
A

There are no earnings for Bank Leumi Le-Israel

Q
What were Bank Leumi Le-Israel’s (OTCPK:BLMIF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Bank Leumi Le-Israel

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.