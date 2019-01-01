ñol

Biloxi Marsh Lands
(OTCEM:BLMC)
2.80
00
At close: May 9
2.53
-0.27[-9.64%]
After Hours: 9:22AM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTC:BLMC), Dividends

Biloxi Marsh Lands issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Biloxi Marsh Lands generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.51%

Annual Dividend

$0.1

Last Dividend

Dec 30, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Biloxi Marsh Lands Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Biloxi Marsh Lands (BLMC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biloxi Marsh Lands. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on January 14, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own Biloxi Marsh Lands (BLMC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biloxi Marsh Lands (BLMC). The last dividend payout was on January 14, 2021 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next Biloxi Marsh Lands (BLMC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biloxi Marsh Lands (BLMC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on January 14, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCEM:BLMC)?
A

Biloxi Marsh Lands has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Biloxi Marsh Lands (BLMC) was $0.10 and was paid out next on January 14, 2021.

