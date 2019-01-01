ñol

BioLight Life Sciences
(OTCGM:BLLSF)
At close: Dec 31
3.9694
NaNNaN
After Hours: 7:05AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.97 - 3.97
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 4.5M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.6
Total Float-

BioLight Life Sciences (OTC:BLLSF), Dividends

BioLight Life Sciences issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BioLight Life Sciences generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

BioLight Life Sciences Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BioLight Life Sciences (BLLSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioLight Life Sciences.

Q
What date did I need to own BioLight Life Sciences (BLLSF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioLight Life Sciences.

Q
How much per share is the next BioLight Life Sciences (BLLSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioLight Life Sciences.

Q
What is the dividend yield for BioLight Life Sciences (OTCGM:BLLSF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioLight Life Sciences.

