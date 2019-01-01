BioLight Life Sciences Ltd is an emerging global ophthalmic company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products and product candidates which address ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma, dry eye syndrome and age-related macular degeneration. The firm's products include ioptimate, eye-d technology, and diagnostear. The company has the Eye cluster and the Cancer diagnostics cluster operating segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Eye cluster segment.