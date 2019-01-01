QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Bell Industries Inc is an information technology managed services and solutions company. It provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management Solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. It also offers End User Computing, Infrastructure Management and Cloud Computing, IT Lifecycle Services and Enterprise Mobility Management.

Bell Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bell Industries (BLLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bell Industries (OTCEM: BLLI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bell Industries's (BLLI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bell Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Bell Industries (BLLI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bell Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Bell Industries (BLLI)?

A

The stock price for Bell Industries (OTCEM: BLLI) is $3000 last updated Thu Aug 12 2021 19:15:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bell Industries (BLLI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bell Industries.

Q

When is Bell Industries (OTCEM:BLLI) reporting earnings?

A

Bell Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bell Industries (BLLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bell Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Bell Industries (BLLI) operate in?

A

Bell Industries is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.