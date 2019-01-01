ñol

i3 Interactive
(OTCPK:BLITF)
0.06
0.04[200.00%]
At close: May 26
0.302
0.242[403.33%]
After Hours: 4:14PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.06 - 0.06
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.2
Open / Close0.06 / 0.06
Float / Outstanding- / 222.4M
Vol / Avg.1K / 18.7K
Mkt Cap13.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.04
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

i3 Interactive (OTC:BLITF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

i3 Interactive reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$607.6K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of i3 Interactive using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

i3 Interactive Questions & Answers

Q
When is i3 Interactive (OTCPK:BLITF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for i3 Interactive

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for i3 Interactive (OTCPK:BLITF)?
A

There are no earnings for i3 Interactive

Q
What were i3 Interactive’s (OTCPK:BLITF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for i3 Interactive

