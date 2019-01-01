ñol

Bearing Lithium
(OTCQB:BLILF)
0.197
-0.0032[-1.60%]
At close: May 26
0.2499
0.0529[26.85%]
After Hours: 8:59AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.19 - 0.2
52 Week High/Low0.11 - 0.35
Open / Close0.2 / 0.2
Float / Outstanding- / 109.1M
Vol / Avg.3.5K / 26.7K
Mkt Cap21.5M
P/E1.6
50d Avg. Price0.23
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.04
Total Float-

Bearing Lithium (OTC:BLILF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bearing Lithium reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bearing Lithium using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Bearing Lithium Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bearing Lithium (OTCQB:BLILF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Bearing Lithium

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bearing Lithium (OTCQB:BLILF)?
A

There are no earnings for Bearing Lithium

Q
What were Bearing Lithium’s (OTCQB:BLILF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Bearing Lithium

